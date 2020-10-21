The Findlay Police Department is looking for a suspect that robbed the West Side Carryout on Logan Avenue just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
According to police, a white male slipped the cashier a note demanding money from the cash register, the note also implied he also had a firearm, but no firearm was seen during the robbery. The cashier handed over an undetermined amount of cash, but it is unclear if he got into a vehicle or left on foot. A search of the area turned up nothing. The suspect is possibly in his 20s around 5' 10" tall and weighs around 190 pounds. The investigation is ongoing.
Media Release from Findlay Police Department 10/21/2020: At approximately 1953 hrs. Tuesday night, a white male entered the West Side Carryout on Logan Ave. The male selected a couple of items in the store and walked up to the counter. He provided the cashier with a note requesting the cash from the register. The note also implied that the suspect had a firearm. No firearm was brandished during the incident. The cashier cooperated and handed over an undetermined amount of cash. The suspect then left the business on foot, westbound. It is unclear if he fled the area on foot or entered a nearby vehicle. No one was injured during the incident.
The suspect was described as a white male, possibly in his 20's, approximately 5'10" and 190 lbs. He was wearing a grey and white striped neck gaiter, brown leather jacket, blue jeans, brown stocking cap and brown boots.
Officers checked the area, but the male was not located. A K9 track was also attempted, but it was unsuccessful.
The investigation is on-going.