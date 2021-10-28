Fire investigated a Cenovus Lima Refinery, four people injured

A fire happened Thursday morning at the Cenovus Lima Refinery.
A Cenovus spokesperson says their onsite firefighters extinguished a fire at one of its units at the refinery. Shawnee Township Fire was not called for assistance. The spokesperson says 4 people were injured and treated on site by the refinery’s medical team.
Your News Now asked if this incident was in any way related to the refineries ongoing turnaround with out of state workers being used on site.
A Cenovus spokesperson responded with: "The safety of everyone on our site, and the community, is our top priority. We are conducting a thorough investigation. We want to ensure we understand what happened and the steps we can take to make sure it doesn't happen again."