Food distribution held in Delphos in honor of late Mayor

"Mike’s Food On Us" continues food giveaways in Delphos.
Volunteers gathered to help put on the “Mike’s Food On Us” food distribution, which was hosted by the Delphos Eagles Tuesday afternoon from 3 to 5:30 p.m. People who are at or below the 230% federal poverty guidelines in the Delphos School District were able to get food and milk, dog or cat food, and some other essentials. The food drive created by the late Delphos Mayor Mike Gallmeier and has been continued in his honor ever since his passing back in 2018.
Deb Gallmeier, President of the Mike Gallmeier Foundation said, “You know like I said it’s in his honor. It’s something that he really was passionate about. Our volunteers are amazing, they show up, they do whatever needs to be done. It is a blessing, the whole thing is a blessing.”
You can find more information on upcoming events on their Facebook page.