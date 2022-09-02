Forest Park UMC is collecting blankets to give to veterans

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's an effort to let veterans know they are not forgotten and that people do care.
Members of the Forest Park United Methodist Church, located at 315 S. Collins Avenue, Lima, Ohio 45804, are collecting blankets for veterans. Hundreds of veterans are in nursing homes and the Dayton VA Hospital has several on their campus. Blankets are something these vets can use to stay warm, not only in their rooms but also when they are transported back and forth for medical appointments. A small token like a blanket can mean the world to the veteran.
"It's to help our veterans out there that served our country that deal with a lot. There's a lot of them out there that are incapable PTSD, lots of injuries, and are in a nursing home. And they are feeling that there are a lot of people that don't care about them anymore. So we took it up to get either lap blankets for veterans in a wheelchair, or throw blankets for on their bed, something you can sit out and keep warm," explained Ron Frank, organizer of blankets for vets.
The deadline for donations is Tuesday, November 1, 2022. They are also accepting monetary donations as well. You can call the church at 419-227-8445 to set up a drop-off time or you can drop blankets off at any of the Tom Ahl Family of Dealerships. Their goal is 400 blankets.
