Forest Park UMC is collecting blankets to give to veterans

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's an effort to let veterans know they are not forgotten and that people do care.

Forest Park UMC is collecting blankets to give to veterans

Members of the Forest Park United Methodist Church, located at  315 S. Collins Avenue, Lima, Ohio 45804, are collecting blankets for veterans. Hundreds of veterans are in nursing homes and the Dayton VA Hospital has several on their campus. Blankets are something these vets can use to stay warm, not only in their rooms but also when they are transported back and forth for medical appointments. A small token like a blanket can mean the world to the veteran.

Forest Park UMC is collecting blankets to give to veterans

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.