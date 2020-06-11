Former house manager indicted for arson of Family Promise transitional home

Police believe they have found the man responsible for starting a fire in a transitional home for young men.
47-year-old Roger Brown has been indicted for a count of aggravated arson. He's alleged to have started the fire at 1132 West Market Street back in February 2019. The home was owned by a local church that gave permission to Family Promise to use as a transitional home for men 18 to 20 years old.
Your Hometown Stations reported in 2018 that Brown was a former homeless man and was given the opportunity to be the house manager at the transitional home. One person was home during the fire and they got out safely. It's unclear if that person was Brown.