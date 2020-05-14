Former Lima City Councilman Ray Magnus still seeks money from former Allen County Sheriff in civil lawsuit

Although former Allen County Sheriff Sam Crish is serving time in a federal prison, he still faces another civil lawsuit. A couple motions of the case were debated in court today.
Ray Magnus was awarded $102,000 as part of the more than $600,000 Crish has to pay back from his federal case. But there is no timetable when that will be paid back. Magnus and attorneys said they have a claim to the $85,000 "Furtherance of Justice Fund" that Crish used while in office. That fund is a bond which Auto Owners Insurance said Magnus has no claim to. They said that Allen County is the only one who could file a claim to it. Magnus' attorneys disagree because of the fact Crish was acting in his capacity as sheriff to access county money. Magnus loaned Crish money under the idea it was to train k-9 officers. The visiting judge will have a ruling on Monday.