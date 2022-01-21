Former Lima Mayor David Berger honored by his peers at Winter Meeting of the Conference of U.S. Mayors

Berger was honored with the “Joseph P. Riley Jr” Award for Leadership and Courage for his dedication, tenacity, and transformational leadership on water and environmental issues. He fought both on the state and federal level not just for Lima but all cities across the nation that lead to new legislation concerning clean water act mandates.
Nan Whaley presented the award and had this to say about Former Mayor Berger, “And Congress adopted a new amendment to the clean water act that provides mayors with a tool, a new tool called integrated planning that more accurately accounts for household financial impacts when they set permit conditions. I want to personally thank Mayor Berger for working on this issue for over a decade and making a real difference for us all.”
David Berger Former Lima Mayor made this remark about the Conference of Mayors, “ It’s absolutely critical to not just our local communities but to our nation that this organization remains vital and focused. Because what’s on the agenda today is nothing less than the United States of America. Thank you all.”
This was the 90th Winter Meeting of the Conference of U.S. Mayors. Berger accepted the award on Wednesday which is announced was his 42nd wedding anniversary and thanked his wife Linda for her support during his 32 years as mayor.
