Former mayor of Spencerville found guilty

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A former Spencerville mayor who allegedly taped teenage girls while they were undressing has been found guilty.
45-year-old Phillip Briggs was found guilty by Allen County Common Pleas Court of a Felony 2 charge of Illegal Use of a Minor in a Nudity-Oriented Material or Performance. A pre-sentence investigation has been ordered, with a sentencing date set for October 12th.
Briggs faced multiple charges after five separate incidents that happened in May and June of 2021. Police say that two teenage girls had told law enforcement that Briggs allegedly recorded them while they were undressing. Briggs admitted in a detective interview that he did put a camera in a bathroom and stored the images on his laptop.