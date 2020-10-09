Free COVID-19 Testing at University of Findlay

The University of Findlay is taking the next step in protecting their students from the spread of COVID-19. On Friday, they offered the campus free COVID-19 testing.
The Ohio National Guard was at the campus doing COVID-19 testing as part of the initiative from Governor Mike DeWine.
Katelynn Richardson, a student employee and volunteer for the testing site, says the school has been doing a great job on fighting the spread of the virus on campus, even though she was a bit concerned about coming back this semester.
“I was a little worried just because you never know if you’re going to get it or if someone around you has it and doesn’t know if they’re asymptomatic or not,” says Richardson. “So I was a little worried but the school’s done a really great job at making sure everyone’s following protocols.”
Although the university is known for their relatively small student body, they want to stay vigilant in stopping the spread of COVID-19 through campus.
Dave Emsweller, the vice president of student affairs says, “Our hope is to get at least 10% of our population tested the next three weeks, so that way we’ll have a pretty good idea of how the whole community looks.”
Emsweller says they have had just over a dozen confirmed cases on campus since the semester started, but the worry is with the possibility of students becoming asymptomatic and spreading the virus unknowingly. “I think it’s very important to understand if there’s a presence of the virus on campus and to what extent it’s on campus and that’s why we’re doing this for the next three weeks,” says Emsweller.
The school looks forward to reviewing the testing data to strengthen their fight against the virus.