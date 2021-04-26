Free training for Ohio small businesses to use social media to their advantage

For small businesses to succeed they need to be “social” to optimize their online presence and Rhodes State College is helping them get there.
The Small Business Development Centers at Rhodes is offering a free “Social Media Mastery Training”. You will learn to create a successful social media marketing strategy along with how to engage with your online community. Organizers say the video-based training has proved successful.
The Director of the Small Business Development Center at Rhodes State College Kathy Keller explains, “Everyone is looking to social media and it really will help you grow your business when you get a presence out there. And we have seen that time and time again with the analytics from our businesses who have joined the social media platforms.”
Keller encourages any small business to attend the live streaming event Thursday May 13th at 4 pm. You can sign up at OhioGetSocial.eventbrite.com.