Future of Summer Moon Fest uncertain

Things are still up in the air for the future of the annual Summer Moon Festival in Wapakoneta this year.
Those organizing the event are still waiting to hear what the final decision regarding summer festivals and fairs will be from the state, but they say they are prepared to hold the festival if they are able to.
There are also some events that are still ready to go on no matter what.
"There are some events that led themselves easier than others, and they’re definitely going to happen during that third weekend in July," said Jackie Martell, executive director of the Wapakoneta Chamber of Commerce. "We have the Run to the Moon, which is been a very popular run/race, 10k, 5k and 1 mile fun run, and they are getting great sign-ups right now - that’s definitely on."
The Moon Market and Farmer's Market are also planned to be held in July.
Organizers hope to hear from the state about the festival in the near future.