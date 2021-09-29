Girl Scouts of Western Ohio looking for adult volunteers

The Girl Scouts of Western Ohio are looking for adult volunteers.
Those with the Girl Scouts say that they've had a lot of interest from local girls to become scouts, but they need more adult volunteers to lead them. They're looking for volunteers to become troop leaders, working with scouts in schools, help with the cookie program, and people to train new volunteers.
With so many opportunities to help out, those with the Girl Scouts say that volunteering with them is a worthwhile experience.
"Volunteering is very rewarding to see not only the girls grow, but just to see how the girls positively impact the world," said Lynn Bryan, community development team leader with the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio. "You can do big things by volunteering for youth organization like Girl Scouts."
If you're interested in becoming a volunteer for the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio, you can visit their website or call (888) 350-5090.
Volunteering is open to both men and women at least 18 years of age. You will have to pass a background check, which the Girl Scouts will pay for. No prior experience is needed and you do not need to be a parent of a Girl Scout to volunteer.