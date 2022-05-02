Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio's First Lady visit Lima before primary election

With just hours before the primary election, Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine make a stop in Lima.
Mike DeWine is facing off against former congressman Jim Renacci, farmer and businessman Joe Blystone, and former state representative Ron Hood in Tuesday’s election. With DeWine being a career politician, he has faced many opponents in many elections, but he always comes at it with the same attitude.
“I take nothing for granted,” says DeWine. “I just ask the voters for their vote, and travel around the state and talk to as many people as we can. I think we got a very good message. Ohio is moving forward. We are creating more jobs in the state every day than we have people to fill them. And so our real focus is on education, job training.”
The DeWines came to the Lima Public Library as part of First Lady Fran DeWine's reading initiative. For the past three years, she has been working on getting more kids signed up for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. Right now, 45% of kids from birth to five years old receive free books every month in Ohio.
“Well it’s really fun, I mean it is fun to see kids' brains turning as they are listing to a story, or reading a story,” says First Lady Fran DeWine. “And you know that these kids are ready for kindergarten when they start, they're going to have a very successful school career.”
DeWine gave out free books to the kids she read to Monday, she says if you want more information on the Imagination Library, visit your local library.
