Grand jury rules no charges to be filed in case of one-year-old's death in St. Marys

A grand jury has made a final decision in the case of a one-year-old's death in St. Marys.
First responders were called to 116 North Vine Street just before 4:30 pm on June 14th for an unresponsive child. When they arrived, they found 1-year-old Ceicila Harting in cardiac arrest. The child was taken to Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Mary's, where she was pronounced dead.
The organization Kids and Car Safety shared that the cause of death was determined to be hyperthermia after being left in a car.
After hearing details on the case presented by the Auglaize County Prosecutor Edwin A. Pierce and the St. Mary's Chief of Police Jacob Stutton, the Auglaize County Grand Jury has found that the investigation is complete and closed and that no charges will be filed in the case.
The case could reopen if new evidence were to be found and presented.
Prosecuting Attorney Edwin A. Pierce shared that the Lucas County Coroner's Office found the manner of death to be accidental.
"This was an unfortunate, tragic, preventable death," stated Pierce. "This child's death should remind everyone of the disastrous consequences of leaving a child, particularly a young child, unattended in a motor vehicle. Parents, and all caregivers, should make the conscious decision to always check their vehicle for their children, regardless of the circumstances."