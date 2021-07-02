Cause of death of St. Mary's 1-year-old revealed

A cause of death has been revealed in the case of a one-year-old's death.
First responders were called to 116 North Vine Street just before 4:30 pm on June 14th for an unresponsive child. When they arrived, they found 1-year-old Ceicila Harting in cardiac arrest. The child was taken to Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys, where she was pronounced dead.
The organization Kids and Car Safety shared that the cause of death was determined to be hyperthermia after being left in a car.
The case is currently being handled by the Auglaize County Prosecutor's Office, with an autopsy being done by the Lucas County Coroner's Office.