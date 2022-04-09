Grand Opera Choruses brings together Lima Symphony Orchestra and Chorus

The Lima Symphony Orchestra and Chorus wrap up the season in a big way with their final concert. The Grand Opera Choruses' performance brought together around 140 singers and musicians. This is the first time that Music Director Andrew Crust has had a chance to work with the chorus since coming to Lima two years ago. Plus, this season was the first time that the symphony was able to perform in front of a live audience since the pandemic hit and they are glad to see everyone that came out to support them during the concerts.
“It has been a season of recovery, but it has been and season of joy,” says Elizabeth Brown-Ellis, Executive Director of the Lima Symphony Orchestra. “We have had challenges; everybody has had challenges to trying to navigate certain protocols to keep everybody safe on stage. But it has just felt so good to be back in the hall. Every time we have a concert and people gather it feels a little more normal and a little more like we are supposed to be doing.”
The Symphony also gave a sneak peek at their eight concerts for next season, which will kick off in October with the Orchestra performing Indian classical music and end the season a year from now with the orchestra performing movie soundtracks from the legendary John Williams.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.