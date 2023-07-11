Habitat for Humanity Lima Kicks Off Info-session Series to Help Families Become Homeowners

LIMA, OH (WLIO)- On Tuesday evening, local families participated in an info-session on how to apply for loans and pursue home ownership with Habitat for Humanity Lima.
The non-profit explained to attending families the criteria that would need to be achieved to possibly receive a zero percent interest mortgage loan to build the foundation to becoming a homeowner. Those three criteria include a need for a new home if one currently lives in sub-standard housing that resulted in people paying more than thirty percent of their income for housing costs. They also must fall within the required income ranges while demonstrating an ability to pay, and have a willingness to help with other Habitat for Humanity projects or inside the Re-Store. They say this program is important for Allen County as dozens of families have already received new homes.
"We've built a little over fifty-five homes in Allen County. We know that the rental costs are exceedingly high for people who rent be able to keep people's payments per month at what they can afford. We typically do no more than thirty percent of their income," says Christy Brunner, Family Selection and Services Coordinator, Habitat for Humanity Lima.
The next info-session will happen on Saturday, July 15th from 11 AM to 12 PM at Habitat for Humanity Lima at 550 West Elm Street in Lima, OH 45801.