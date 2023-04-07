Habitat for Humanity ReStore now has second truck to assist with local pickups

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Habitat for Humanity now has a new option to pick up donated furniture and more in our area.
A new truck will allow the organization to double their capacity when picking up donations from Lima homes such as furniture, tools, and more. A $55,000 grant from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency led to the purchase of the truck, and Habitat for Humanity says that they are looking forward to providing their services to residents in an improved time frame.
"We will go out in the truck and pick it up, it is a free service that we provide. And our old truck is still kicking so this truck is going to allow us additional capacity. We are going to be able to pick more stuff up, we will be able to get to our donors more quickly. So it's going to be a benefit to us and the donors and customers that we serve," commented Benji Bergstrand, manager of Habitat for Humanity ReStore.
The truck is now ready for pickups. Anyone with items they would like to donate can contact Habitat for Humanity. The Lima Area ReStore is located at 550 West Elm Street and their phone number is (419) 222-4257.