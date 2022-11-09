Sunny. High 69F. Winds S at 5 to 15 mph..
Updated: November 9, 2022 @ 5:16 pm
Assignment Editor
Hancock County
Arlington Local School District - 9.9 mills bond issue and 0.5% income tax to construct and expand school facilities
For - 1,070 Against - 663
Riverdale Local School District -Additional, 1.75% income tax for current expenses for 3 years
For - 445 Against - 457
Village of Arcadia - Replacement, 2.8 mills tax levy for expenses for 5 years
For - 85 Against - 61
Village of Arlington - Additional, 2.5 mills tax levy to buy a fire truck for 5 years
For - 461 Against - 193
