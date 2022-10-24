Health officials urging people to get flu shots before influenza season starts

ADA, OH (WLIO) - As we head into flu season, health officials are urging people on the fence to get the flu shot.
Dr. Steve Martin, dean of the College of Pharmacy at Ohio Northern, says that around 30 to 50 million people are expected to get the flu every year. He recommends to help with those numbers, people 6 months and older should get out and receive the flu shot, especially as this flu season looks like it may be a rough one for some people.
“This year looks like the flu season might be particularly difficult, and so getting a flu shot now is the best protection in order to avoid getting the flu or spreading it to someone else,” said Dr. Martin. “The flu shots are typically very effective, especially if more of us get the flu shot, the more affective it can be.”
Doctor Martin also recommends that people consider getting the COVID shot and boosters, as COVID continues to be an issue throughout the country.
“As we’ve heard, there are variants out there in the community and these variants can still cause infection, even though some people have immunity,” said Dr. Martin. “That’s where the new bivalent COVID boosters are going to be effective, specifically targeted towards the variants we’re seeing right now in the population.”
There are now boosters available for children ages 5 to 11.
