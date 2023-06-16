High turnout at 55th annual Bluffton Festival of Wheels

BLUFFTON, OH (WLIO) - Well over two hundred cars took over downtown Bluffton for the 55th annual Festival of Wheels.
This year's show had more vehicles on display than they've had in many years, so many that there almost wasn't room for every ride. Money raised by entries and raffle sales support the Bluffton Lions Club.
Besides showcasing some unique paint jobs, shows with this wide variety of cars are a great way to get kids interested in the hobby and teach them how far the automobile industry has come over the years.
"Kids get to see these cars and they can't believe how old they are because it's a long time before they were ever born and to see how different they are. They don't have cupholders, they don't have all those computer hookups. And even the people that work on them are kind of surprised when they look under the hood and there's no place for them to plug in their computer diagnostics," said Dan Groman, chairman of the Bluffton Festival of Wheels.
The festival also took time to recognize local car enthusiast Larry Dudgeon, who passed away in 2022, and the former Bluffton Lions Club president, Jim Bemiller, who passed away this month.