How soaring gas prices are impacting area drivers

The average price of regular unleaded across Ohio soared to over $5 a gallon on Wednesday. As drivers shell out more money just for gas, some are forced to change their summer travel plans.
"We canceled our vacation this year. We don't go out of town anymore, I mean we just can't afford it," says Rick Taflinger of Lima.
Lima drivers are not too happy when they're pulling into the pumps these days. We caught up with area drivers to see how much they are spending to fill up.
"$60 to fill your tank up, and that's half a tank. It's terrible right now," says Bob Coffey of Lima.
"$5 a gallon that's a tremendous amount of money. You can see I just put $109 for a tank of gas," says Dr. H. Frank Taylor of Lima.
"Sixty on a little over a half tank and I usually get a full tank with about $60. Now I had to fill up with a half tank, you know. Of course, I drive a big truck here," says Rick Taflinger of Lima.
Chances are you've started considering other means such as biking to commute to work. We spoke with the owner of Crankers Cycling in Lima who says while they are still impacted by the supply chain crisis, they are seeing a rise in bike repairs.
"Repairs and refurbishes. People are pulling bikes out because we can't get the bikes, so we are pulling out of storage, out of the garage, out of the attic, the basement, you name it. They bring them to us and we either repair or refurb them," says KaDee Fultz, owner of Crankers Cycling.
Fultz says not only are they seeing a rise in regular bicycle repairs, they are also seeing a rise in e-scooter and e-bike repairs as more people try to work around the high cost of gas.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!