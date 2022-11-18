Howard sentenced to fifteen years to life for 2019 shooting death

A Lima teen indicted for the death of Ke'Vonta Cowan in 2019 has been sentenced to prison.

Howard sentenced to fifteen years to life for 2019 shooting death

Na'zier Howard was sentenced to fifteen years to life after he previously pled guilty to the murder of Cowan. Lima police say that in December 2019, they responded to a call of a shooting at 225 South Kenilworth Avenue. There they found Cowan with a gunshot wound. Howard was the one who allegedly shot the victim.

Howard sentenced to fifteen years to life for 2019 shooting death

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Born and raised in Cleveland but excited to call Lima home! Have a story idea? Email me at ssingh@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.