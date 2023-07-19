INDIAN LAKE, OH (WLIO) - The Indian Lake watershed board gave the public a hopeful update on the invasive vegetation problem.
The second survey of weed growth in the lake this summer will be wrapped up on Friday, and so far, the situation seems to be continuing to improve. Native plants are returning, and after chemically treating over one thousand acres of water, there's much less Eurasian watermilfoil and coontail compared to years past.
They say algae is present, but not more than it was last year or during the survey conducted back in April of this year.
"We definitely recommended that no additional vegetation be removed at this point. We will limit that to floating vegetation that's been cut that could be a nuisance to people recreating on the lake," said Dr. Jennifer Germalowicz-Jones, the water resources director of Restorative Lake Sciences.
After the survey is complete, officials will be working with ODNR to decide on plant management plans for the rest of the summer.