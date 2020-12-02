Is your furnace running as efficiently as it could?

Do you know if your furnace is running the best? A local expert says there are steps to take that will ensure efficiency.

Is your furnace running as efficiently as it could?

Bob Hare of Quality Mechanical Services said the number one issue he sees is dirty filters in a furnace. Checking and replacing a filter will not only increase the efficiency of a furnace but how long it lasts as well. Hare said people need to be checking their furnace all together while they're at it. Check that the motor has oil and the electrical components are tight and in place.

Is your furnace running as efficiently as it could?

"Just kind of like a smoke alarm, when you got to check the batteries in your smoke alarm we tell people to make sure that's a trigger to check your filter and your furnace as well," said Bob Hare, Quality Mechanical Services. "It's one of those things that's the easiest thing to forget about until you don't have heat. And then it's obviously top of mind."

For cost-saving measures, Hare said turn the heat down when you aren't home and make sure all registers in the house are open and not covered.

 

Multimedia Video Journalist

Cleveland born and raised but has called Lima home for more than a year now. Eran is an avid sports fan and loves hearing live music. To keep up on all the top stories in western Ohio you can find Eran on Facebook or Twitter @EranHamiTV.