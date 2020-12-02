Is your furnace running as efficiently as it could?

Do you know if your furnace is running the best? A local expert says there are steps to take that will ensure efficiency.
Bob Hare of Quality Mechanical Services said the number one issue he sees is dirty filters in a furnace. Checking and replacing a filter will not only increase the efficiency of a furnace but how long it lasts as well. Hare said people need to be checking their furnace all together while they're at it. Check that the motor has oil and the electrical components are tight and in place.
"Just kind of like a smoke alarm, when you got to check the batteries in your smoke alarm we tell people to make sure that's a trigger to check your filter and your furnace as well," said Bob Hare, Quality Mechanical Services. "It's one of those things that's the easiest thing to forget about until you don't have heat. And then it's obviously top of mind."
For cost-saving measures, Hare said turn the heat down when you aren't home and make sure all registers in the house are open and not covered.