It was her first "State of the City" as Mayor Sharetta Smith addresses the Lima Rotary Club on Monday

Lima is strong, but we are recovering, and we are also changing. That from Mayor Sharetta Smith at her first State of the City address presented at the Lima Rotary Club.
Mayor Smith states, “But it’s also about pushing the envelope and investing in alternatives to policing that will prevent crime and interrupt the cycles of violence.”
Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith stating that safety services will be at the top of her list, as long as she is in office. Now entering her 4th month leading the city, she has presented several new initiatives to approach specific problems that need to be addressed.
Mayor Smith adds, “In these key areas, which is our housing and neighborhoods, growing our economy with support to small businesses and helping working families, making government more responsive, and maintaining safety services in our city.”
Local Businesses leaders and members of the Lima Rotary say they liked what they heard from the mayor.
Aaron McLaurine owner of Soldier of Honor Boxing says, “Going to support small businesses, that’s key. And then some of the different infrastructures in the different neighborhoods, I think that’s really really good.”
Tracie Sanchez owner of Lima Pallet Company says, “I thought it was a great message about bringing the community together. It’s everyone working together. Whether it’s the private sector, public sector, she’s open minded and really just want to move the city forward.”
Mayor Smith has talked with students about what would keep them here after graduation. The answers included better technology-based jobs and more social activities. There have also been discussions with residents about what they want to see change in their neighborhoods, and they are starting to see changes already.
Mayor Smith explains, “We’re going to get it cleaned up because we’ve seen you guys walking out here. We’ve seen you drive by. So, they know we’re out there. They know we care, they know that we’re hands on. We have boots on the ground right where they are and we’re going to all work together to turn our city around. We are a community of working people. We know how to get stuff done. Come out with myself and my administration and help us get things done.”
Mayor Smith also touched upon education attainment in getting that college degree and that Lima residents have a lower income than most in the state, and that must change.
You can read the mayor's State of the City by clicking on the PDF below: