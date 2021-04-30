JAMPD plants oak trees to honor healthcare workers and lives lost to COVID-19

The Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District used Arbor Day this year to honor those in our area impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two white oak trees were planted in Heritage Park to honor Allen County healthcare workers, and those who lost their lives to the virus. Representatives from Allen County Public Health, Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center, and Lima Memorial Health System helped set the trees in their new home. To them and the park district, these trees represent more than just a site of dedication.
"As you can look around here at Heritage Park, we got quite a few big, really big white oak trees," says Tyler Black, Director of the Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District. "And these will be a lasting impression, a lasting impact and remembrance of this past year."
"But as we move into the summer, it also gives us signs of new life," explains Beth Keehn, Director of Government and Community Relations at Mercy Health - St. Rita's. "The pandemic is not over and we still need to take precautions to keep one another safe. But we're getting close, and knowing that a tree means refresh and renew, I think that's something that we're all ready for."
White oak trees can grow up to 100 feet tall and live around 200-300 years.