Janicqua Bailey sentenced for her part in January fight outside J's Pub

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima woman gets 5 to 7 ½ years in prison for a January fight outside a bar that left one man seriously injured.

23-year-old Janicqua Bailey was sentenced on the charge of felonious assault, for an incident outside of J's Pub where she and three others beat and kicked Brandin Fisher-Jones and left him with serious injuries to his face and body. Bailey was set to be sentenced in September, but she slipped off her ankle monitor and went on the run before the hearing happened.

