Janicqua Bailey sentenced for her part in January fight outside J's Pub

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima woman gets 5 to 7 ½ years in prison for a January fight outside a bar that left one man seriously injured.
23-year-old Janicqua Bailey was sentenced on the charge of felonious assault, for an incident outside of J's Pub where she and three others beat and kicked Brandin Fisher-Jones and left him with serious injuries to his face and body. Bailey was set to be sentenced in September, but she slipped off her ankle monitor and went on the run before the hearing happened.
Her attorney said that she was scared when she ran and he added that she didn't do as much harm to the victim as the other co-defendants because she was in socks instead of hard-soled shoes when they were kicking Fisher-Jones on the ground. Judge Terri Kohlrieser disagreed and said that Bailey is mostly responsible for what happened outside the bar.
You brought the party to it," stated Judge Terri Kohlrieser, Allen County Common Pleas Court. "If you had not of interjected yourself and then chased him down and the rest of the people wouldn't have started to chase him either. You led that mob and that is exactly what it was, a mob mentality."
Her co-defendants Donovan Denson and Nicholas Williams were sentenced to four to six years in prison. A fourth individual, Tysheen Polk was arrested in September and is going through the trial process.
