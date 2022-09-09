Williams sentenced to 4 to 6 years in prison for bar assault in January

One of the three people charged with an assault outside of a Lima bar in January gets prison time for the crime.
22-year-old Nicholas Williams was sentenced to four to six years in prison on one count of felonious assault. On January 22nd, Lima police officers were called to J's American Pub around 1 o'clock in the morning. They found Bradin Fisher-Jones in the parking lot with serious injuries to his face and body. He was taken to a Toledo hospital for treatment. Before sentencing prosecutors played a video of the incident that was placed on Facebook. Through a letter, Williams said he was sorry for what he did, but the judge said he could have just walked away instead of doing what he did.
"That's a beatdown, to the point of where he's unconscious and has all these significant injuries. You're lucky he didn't have more and while you're not responsible for the choices of others, you and Miss Bailey hunted him down, and then people were kicking him in the head, you clearly jumped on his abdomen, that is not sufficient provocation," stated Judge Terri Kohlreiser, Allen County Common Pleas Court.
Donovan Denson and Janicqua Bailey also pleaded guilty to the assault and they will be sentenced later this month.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.