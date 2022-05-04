JD Vance, Tim Ryan speak on becoming candidates for open U.S Senate seat

The Republican and Democratic candidates for U.S. senator have now been set.
This November, Republican candidate JD Vance will face Democratic candidate Tim Ryan for Rob Portman's open senate seat. Both Ryan and Vance gained over three hundred thousand votes each during Tuesday's primary.
Both candidates talked about what they think their nomination shows, and what they aim to focus on from now until election day.
"The question presented in this primary was do we want to have a border that protects our citizens? Do we want to ship our jobs to China or keep them right here in America for American workers and the American people?" stated JD Vance. "Do we want the Republican Party for the stands to the donors write checks for the club for growth or do we want a Republican Party for the people right here in Ohio? Ladies and gentlemen, we just answered the question."
"I think it's a sign that talking about economics, really building a community of people, Republicans, Democrats, independents to start healing and moving forward as Americans," said Tim Ryan. "It's really appealing even to partisan audiences in a primary because people are just exhausted, and I'm feeling like I am presenting the exhausted majority of the people. I just want everyone to know that this campaign, I don't care who they voted for in the past, it's about us moving forward together and into the future."
