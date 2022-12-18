Johnny Appleseed Parks show off updated McElroy Environmental Education Center

Bath Twp, OH (WLIO) - Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District has updated some space to better teach others about nature. The McElroy Environmental Education Center has been around since the 1980’s and has served many purposes for the park district. But since they have recently built new office space, in the last six months they have been able to dedicate the MEEC to their educational programing. Johnny Appleseed held an open house Sunday to show off the changes. Thanks to Dot’s Pet Center, they have displays for their live animals, to help bring a little bit of the outdoors inside. Plus, more space to show off some of their other educational exhibits.
“In our educational department, our naturalists are working really hard to connect people with nature,” says Dan Hodges, Naturalist JAMPD. “In order to do that, we needed the space to do that. We needed tools to do that, and we need animals to help facilitate those connections. So, now the MEEC had a lot of those tools already, but now we can display them. They have a home for some of those animals, and now we have a more dedicated space to be able to do those programs in.”
For more information about upcoming programs at the Johnny Appleseed Park District log on to www.jampd.com.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.