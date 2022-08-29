Judge grants Ketzenberger permission to take part in work program at mental health facility

Scattered showers early, then storm chances become isolated for much of the day as sunshine emerges. Hot and very humid high of 88F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: August 29, 2022 @ 6:44 pm
26-year-old Devon Ketzenberger
Assignment Editor
Digital Content Manager
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A man found not guilty by reason of insanity for killing his mother in 2020 was back in court on Monday.
26-year-old Devon Ketzenberger got permission from Judge Jeffrey Reed to take part in a work program at the mental health facility where he is getting treatment.
In 2021, the judge found him not guilty by reason of insanity on murder and other charges for the death of his mother Wendy Ketzenberger. Detectives say he killed his mother, by strangling and beating her before starting the fire that destroyed her home in September of 2020.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.
