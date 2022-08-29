Judge grants Ketzenberger permission to take part in work program at mental health facility

26-year-old Devon Ketzenberger

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A man found not guilty by reason of insanity for killing his mother in 2020 was back in court on Monday.

Judge grants Ketzenberger permission to take part in work program at mental health facility

26-year-old Devon Ketzenberger got permission from Judge Jeffrey Reed to take part in a work program at the mental health facility where he is getting treatment.

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.