Judge sentences Kaiden Gilbert for his part in a 2022 home invasion and assault in Van Wert

VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - The second Van Wert man charged in a burglary that landed the victim in the hospital gets sentenced to eight to twelve years in prison.
20-year-old Kaiden Gilbert pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary, felonious assault, and theft. The Van Wert Police Department says that on May 9, 2022, an armed burglary took place at a home on Tyler Street. Two people were home at the time when police say Gilbert and 19-year-old Johnathon Miller, had a gun and allegedly beat one of the victims with it sending them to the hospital. Miller was sentenced to 15 to 20 years last week for his role in the crime.