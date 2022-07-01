July 4th weekend fireworks shows in our area

The excitement is building for one of our favorite weekends of the year. With the holiday on Monday, the fun will get started on Saturday with local fireworks displays happening throughout the weekend.
The first event starts on Saturday night at Indian Lake for the "Light Up The Lake Spectacular" happening between Russells Point and Lakeview. This is one of the largest fireworks shows in the region. Pyrotecnico was hired to put on the show as fireworks will be synchronized to the music. The fireworks will start at 10 pm, and we are told the best viewing will be along the lake's west bank and Old Field Beach.
On Sunday, head up to the Flag City for Findlay's annual fireworks show. That will take place at 10 pm at the Hancock County Fairgrounds. Admission and parking will be free.
Also on Sunday, we have the 2nd annual Pride of Ada Fireworks, which is set to go off at 9:45 pm at the Ada baseball fields, at the east end of Ada War Memorial Park.
No surprise, July 4th will bring most of those fireworks displays to our area. In Lima, head to Faurot Park at 10 pm for the Star Spangled Spectacular. Fireworks will be set to go off at 10 pm, and there will be 2,000 fireworks launched during a 22-minute show. It certainly won't disappoint. The Delphos Kiwanis Club will wrap up a fun two-day celebration with fireworks set to go off at 10 pm at Stadium Park.
Head down to Auglaize County on July 4th for the 22nd annual St. Joseph Festival. They will wrap up the event with a fireworks show at 10:30 pm at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds.
Those in Van Wert County can check out the city of Van Wert fireworks at 10 pm at the Van Wert High School parking lot.
For those in Hardin County, if the Pride of Ada Fireworks on Sunday isn't enough, you can check out the Kenton Fireworks at 10 pm happening at the Kenton Little League Baseball Park.
You certainly won't have to go far to find a great show this weekend!
