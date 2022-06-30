Preparations underway for this year's Light up the Lake event at Indian Lake

Preparations are well underway for what's being billed as one of the largest fireworks shows in the region, set for this Saturday at Indian Lake.
This year's "Light Up The Lake" event starts at 10 p.m. on July 2nd, with the pyrotechnics being shot off along the south bank of the lake between Russell's Point and Lakeview. Organizers say if you're not watching by boat, the west bank of the lake and Oldfield Beach will allow for some of the best viewing. And they say if you liked last year's show this will be even better and have features that will be unique to Indian Lake.
"It was our first year having Pyrotecnico, one of the biggest fireworks companies in the nation and this year they brought no stops. We have a huge pyrodome that will be set up and fireworks will be going off of that and that makes them go higher and synchronized to the music," explained Amber Fagan, President of Indian Lake Chamber of Commerce.
The soundtrack of this year's show will be available on WPKO Radio at 98.3 FM and once again this year, Pyrotecnico was hired to put on the show.
"Literally tens of thousands of devices out here, it's going to be a large show, we are going to be covering well over 1500 feet in width for the show so it's going to be high and wide, so anybody near the area will be able to see it, they're definitely in for a treat," said Doug Aller, director of operations for Pyrotecnico.
The show is funded by donations, various events held by the chamber, and area businesses with RV Wholesalers being this year's major sponsor. The rain date for the fireworks is on Sunday the 3rd.
I grew up at Indian Lake and am no stranger to Lima and West Central Ohio. After graduating from the University of Findlay, I spent years working in local radio in Bellefontaine, Ottawa, Findlay and of course Lima.