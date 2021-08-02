Juvenile defendants in murder case to remain in custody

Two juvenile suspects in a murder case will be staying in custody after their detention hearings.
Nizear Scales and Lu'Quantae Bagley appeared in juvenile court via Zoom Monday afternoon. Judge Todd Kohlrieser determined that both should stay in custody as the case surrounding the death of 15 year-old Jykese Cartwright continues.
Scales and Bagley were arrested on July 30th and were charged with Suspicion of Murder after Cartwright was found with a gunshot wound at the Hampton Inn. A detective with the Allen County Sheriff's Office said that the three were attending a birthday party at the hotel. Deputies were called out after Carwright was shot and EMS could not revive him.
Interviews conducted by the sheriff's office eventually led to Bagley and Scales' arrests: "They did claim that the defendants in this case were present inside the bathroom with the victim prior to a gunshot going out," said Det. Corey Hanjora with the Allen County Sheriff's Office.
Both defendants will stay in detention at the Allen County Juvenile Detention Center until further notice.