Khyrese Garner sentenced to 15 years to life after entering a no-contest plea to murder

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima teen could face life in prison after he entered a no-contest plea to murder
18-year-old Khyrese Garner accepted a plea deal that had him plead no contest in exchange for the rest of the charges dismissed. Garner was then sentenced after his change of plea, receiving a sentence of fifteen years to life. Garner was one of six teens who were involved in the death of Jaden Halpern last year when they confronted him at his home. Before receiving his sentence, Jaden's sister addressed the court, as well as Garner.
"Khyrese... do you realize that when my brother opened that front door, you were on the other side, holding that gun? Real or fake, it does not matter. You were willing to threaten my brother's precious life because you were selfish," stated Jenna Halpern, Jaden's sister.
"I pray that you all can find peace. Find peace with all six of us, that you all can forgive us someday," stated Khyrese Garner, defendant.
A post-sentence investigation has been ordered. Garner will receive credit for the year that he has already spent in custody.