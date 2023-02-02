Kids in the Nature Pals program get to learn about owls through fun activities and stories

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Knock, knock, whooooo's there? For the Johnny Appleseed Nature Pals, it's owls!

Thursday, the Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District invited children ages 3 to 5 to learn about owls through hand-on activities and stories. The little Nature Pals learned all about the different kinds of owls right here in northwest Ohio and even got to experience just how owls keep themselves warm in the cold winters. After the demonstration, the Nature Pals got to explore local owls' habitats by taking a hike in the woods.

