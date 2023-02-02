Kids in the Nature Pals program get to learn about owls through fun activities and stories

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Knock, knock, whooooo's there? For the Johnny Appleseed Nature Pals, it's owls!
Thursday, the Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District invited children ages 3 to 5 to learn about owls through hand-on activities and stories. The little Nature Pals learned all about the different kinds of owls right here in northwest Ohio and even got to experience just how owls keep themselves warm in the cold winters. After the demonstration, the Nature Pals got to explore local owls' habitats by taking a hike in the woods.
"So this is Nature Pals at the Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District. It is a preschool program designed for ages 3, 4, and 5. We meet once a month, typically the first Thursday of each month. You can come at 10:00 o'clock. or 1:00 o'clock for whichever program works with the schedule and we have a different theme for each month, and this month we're talking about owls," explained Beth Theisen, naturalist and Nature Pals leader.
To register your child for Nature Pals, you can visit their website or call the Johnny Apple Seed Metropolitan Park District at (419) 221-1232.
