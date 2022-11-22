Kiwanis Club of Lima presents checks to local organizations

Local agencies that work to benefit children in the area were gathered to be presented with checks to help them continue their mission.
Twice a year, the Kiwanis Club of Lima distributes funds from their annual fundraisers to divide among local organizations. Today, twelve were honored for contributing to the well-being of children around Lima. After receiving the checks, a representative from each agency spoke to the club about their work and how the donation will be used. The Kiwanis Club says that it's important for them to support those who help children in our community.
"The Kiwanis motto is serving the children of the world. And so we believe in that, we do some world projects but for the most part, we try to keep our finances in the community because these are the children we focus on the most," explained Beverly Beery, chair of the Kiwanis Community Services Committee.
The Allen County Sheriff's Office was recognized for their DARE program, which works with schools to educate children about the dangers of drug use.
"We try to have a good group of kids, we try to teach them through our DARE officer, the right choices to make when they're faced with these challenges of life at a young age and hopefully it carries out to an older age and we can honestly work together to make things better for the kids while they're in school before they're approached with these issues," commented Sheriff Matt Treglia, Allen County Sheriff's Office.
Checks were presented to Equestrian Therapy, Crime Victims Services, Allen County Sheriff’s Office DARE Program, and Big Brothers/Big Sisters. The Kiwanis Club also raises money for service leadership clubs in Lima City Schools.
