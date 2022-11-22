Kiwanis Club of Lima presents checks to local organizations

Local agencies that work to benefit children in the area were gathered to be presented with checks to help them continue their mission.

Twice a year, the Kiwanis Club of Lima distributes funds from their annual fundraisers to divide among local organizations. Today, twelve were honored for contributing to the well-being of children around Lima. After receiving the checks, a representative from each agency spoke to the club about their work and how the donation will be used. The Kiwanis Club says that it's important for them to support those who help children in our community.

