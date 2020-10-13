LACNIP hosts county commissioner public forum

Voters were able to learn more about the candidates running for county commissioner at a forum Tuesday evening.
The Lima-Allen County Neighborhoods in Partnership hosted a forum for the candidates to allow the public to understand their stance on issues and to make a case for why people should vote for them. People from the community were able to ask questions to the candidates as a whole. The candidates in attendance were: Independent Dan Beck, Democrat Norman Capps, and Republican Beth Seibert. They discussed a variety of issues from budgeting to leadership and spoke to us about the most important issues they would take up.
Beth Seibert, the Republican candidate said, “First and foremost I’m dedicated to delivering a general fund budget where the county lives within their resources. One thing I have heard in door to door and when I am out talking to citizens is, they do not want more taxes. They want us to live within our means.”
Norman Capps, the Democratic candidate said, ”Budget. Due to the COVID and the reduced sales tax funding the county receives which is nearly 70% of their budget. Economic development, jobs, we’ll increase revenues for the county without increasing taxes.”
Dan Beck, the Independent candidate said, “The most important job of the county commissioners is leadership.”
He continued saying, “County commissioners are the leaders in this county. They are the ones that drives change, economic development, they fund safety and security, they fund the infrastructure, and they fund the quality of life issues.”
The election is 3 weeks away from Tuesday.