LACNIP works toward bettering their community outreach with retreat

An organization that works toward improving neighborhoods in the Lima area held their annual retreat today for their members.

The Lima-Allen County Neighborhoods in Partnership, or LACNIP, is always looking for ways to improve the community. Their annual retreat highlighted the importance of leadership, recruitment, grant writing, and other tools that will help make Lima a better place to live and work.

The president of LACNIP, Jessie Roark, says that joining the organization has more benefits than what you might think.

“The fact that you get to come together and you get to meet new people, make new friends and learn new things that is going on in your community," says Roark. "But also, maybe you’ll take some pride in your housing neighborhood and that will flow on to others.”

To find more information about LACNIP or to join the organization, you can head to their Facebook page or lacnip.org.

 

Multimedia Video Journalist

Buffalo native trying to get her news on! I’m a Multimedia Journalist here at Your Hometown Stations and I love what I do. Have a cool story idea? I’m in! Just email me at ashelton@wlio.com or message my Facebook page.