OTTAWA, OH (WLIO) - A nursing home resident in Ottawa is missing and a search is on to find her.
The Ottawa Police Department reports that 42-year-old Billie J. Stearns was reported missing just before midnight from the Autumn Court Nursing Home. She was last seen Thursday night between 8:30 and 9 p.m. Law enforcement began a thorough search of the area and so far Stearns has not been found.
Police describe Stearns as a white female, about 5' 6", weighing 150 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and was possibly wearing a blue or gray hooded sweatshirt and flip-flops. If you have any information about Stearns' whereabouts you are asked to call the Ottawa Police Police Department at 419-523-3449 or the Putnam County Sheriff's Office at 419-523-3208.