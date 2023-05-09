Law enforcement take the witness stand in day two of Deontray Forrest's murder trial

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Law enforcement testified on the second day of the murder trial of Deontray Forrest.
Lima police officers and Allen County Sheriff's deputies who responded to Levels Lounge in the early morning hours of February 4, 2020, took the stand. Body camera footage was played for the jury showing the bodies of Devontae Upshaw and Terell McGraw, who prosecutors say were shot inside the bar by Timothy White. The footage also showed officers' interactions with the people inside the bar following the shooting, including Forrest.
Prosecutors say that Forrest went after White and exchanged gunfire with him outside the bar. White had multiple bullet wounds, including one in his chest when he was found dead by an Allen County Sheriff's deputy. White's gun was found empty in his hand. Investigators also found two other guns inside the bar in trash cans. The trial continues on Wednesday.