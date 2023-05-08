Murder trial of Deontray Forrest begins in Allen County Common Pleas Court

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The trial begins for a Lima man charged with a 2020 shooting at a Lima bar where three people died.
27-year-old Deontray Forrest is facing two counts of murder and felonious assault charges for the shooting at Level's Lounge. Forrest was indicted for the death of Timothy White who was found outside the bar on February 4, 2020.
Court documents filed by Forrest's lawyer say that White was allegedly responsible for the other two deaths, Devontae Upshaw and Terell McGraw inside the bar. Law enforcement says Forrest chased White outside and exchanged gunfire with him, killing White.
"Once Deontray gets out into the parking lot. He begins shooting at Tim White, as Tim is jogging down that pathway that sits between the comic book store and CASA," said Allen County Prosecutor Destiny Caldwell. "You will hear that Tim returns fire, but is ultimately struck by the bullets being fired by Deontray Forrest."
"Why did Deontray fire those shots? He fired them, because Tim was in that alley raising his gun and other than Superman, Deontray didn't feel like he could outrun a speeding bullet," stated James Owen, defense attorney.
The trial is expected to last all week.