Learn about Ohio's claim to fame of having the most presidents to live in the White House

With the upcoming Presidents' Day holiday, the Ohio Statehouse wants to highlight Ohio’s connections to the White House.
Ohio has been nicknamed the “Mother of Presidents” as eight Ohioans have led our nation. At noon on February 12, 2021, you can take a virtual tour of interesting facts, myths, and mysteries of these men. The Facebook live event will be hosted by the Statehouse Museum Education Center. The White House has been home to Ulysses Grant, Rutherford Hayes, James Garfield, Benjamin Harrison, William McKinley, William Howard Taft, and Warren Harding who were all Ohio born. William Henry Harrison lived in Ohio when elected.