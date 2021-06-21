Legacy Arts working to keep local talent in the Lima Area

They consider themselves as an incubator space, a place where someone interested in starting a “creative” business can bounce ideas around.
The Legacy Arts is a group of entrepreneurs that love what they do and love doing it in Lima. They continue to work to inspire young and old to get creative and take that leap of faith into making their dreams come true. The group speaking to the Lima Rotary Club expressing how they are willing to work beside entrepreneurs to help them over the hurdles they once faced and to encourage them to look at Lima as a place to do this.
Marc Bowker, owner of Alter Ego Comic Books explains, “We want them to know that we’re here and we’re here to help them around some of the pitfalls that maybe we’ve fallen into over the last 15 to 20 years. Or, if they do want to leave that they come back. They look at their hometown, that they look at Lima as a viable option to start a business or to hone their craft as an artist.”
Legacy Arts is also committed to expanding the choices of entertainment in the region and will be holding their 2nd Street Fair on August 7th in the 200 block of North Main Street. To learn more about the organization you can find them on Facebook.