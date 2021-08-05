A garage sale will raise funds for two causes in the city of Lima.
The 6th Ward Garage Sale will be held at the Future Church of Tomorrow located at 127 West Kibby Street on Friday, August 6th and Saturday August 7th.
All proceeds from the event will go towards rebuilding homes in the 6th ward of Lima.
Money will also be raised for the Mekhi Alexander Williams Scholarship, a scholarship that was named after Williams after he was shot and killed in Lima in November of 2020. The Lima Senior Student wanted to be a nurse in order to help others.
The goal of the event is to raise $3,000.