Lima City Council Asks Questions About Electrical Aggregation Program on May Ballot

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - On Monday night, Lima City Councilors had the opportunity to ask questions about an electrical aggregation program for the residents of Lima on the May 2nd ballot.
On Monday evening, representatives with Trebel Energy met with councilors to address questions and areas of uncertainty about the proposed aggregation program. The program would aggregate electricity for residents of Lima through a discounted rate if it is passed on the May 2nd ballot. Before voters make a decision on the program, councilors want to make sure that as much clarity and information about the program is given so voters can make an informed decision.
"Because this has all been relatively new for us as a city, that you know, the county has been dabbling with programs for the last couple years that is just... mostly making sure that we understand it completely how it works... and then, also asking that any informational stuff that goes out to our residents clearly explains how aggregation works. So, this is an opt-out program which means if it passes, customers that don't want to stay in it... they'll have to opt-out," says Peggy Ehora, 4th Ward Councilor, Lima City Council.
After Monday night's committee meeting with Trebel Energy, some councilors expressed optimism about the proposed program for their residents.
"I, personally, don't see any problems with any of it, so I'm looking forward to saving a little money on my electric bill," says Todd Gordon, 1st Ward Councilor, Lima City Council.
Residents will not know the aggregation rate until after the election when households can then decide if they would prefer to opt out of the program. If you have any questions about the electrical aggregation program, there will be a public meeting where you can ask questions Tuesday, March 7th, 2023 at 6 pm inside Council Chambers.