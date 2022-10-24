Lima City Council Defeats City Park Smoke and Vape Ordinance

LIMA, OH (WLIO)- The topic of smoking and vaping at Lima city parks and outdoor recreational facilities was heavily discussed Monday evening before the Lima City Council regular meeting later Monday night.

The Public Works Committee held a meeting regarding Ordinance 205-22. The ordinance, which was moved to its third reading, would designate all city parks and outdoor recreational facilities within Lima as smoke and vape-free. At the meeting, there was an open discussion about the proposed legislation with some attendees stating their support.

