Lima City Council Safety Services Committee discusses city golf carts and liquor establishment emergency calls

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima City Council's Safety Services Committee met Wednesday night to talk about golf cart use and emergency calls made to liquor establishments.
The Lima Police Department recently bought a new golf cart to make travel easier in places like downtown or crowded events. Committee members discussed what changes would need to be made to current ordinances to allow not just police, but other essential services to use golf carts on public roadways and spaces.
The police and fire departments also gave input on how to more effectively track emergency calls to businesses that sell liquor in their annual review process to determine when a location is a public safety concern.
"One: Is it causing a disturbance for the neighborhood? Two: How many manpower hours are we utilizing with resources when it comes to safety services and is any certain establishment overusing those resources and taking away from the services that could be provided," said Lima's 5th Ward Councilor Jamie Dixon.
The city law director will review both issues before they are presented to full council.